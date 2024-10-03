KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

