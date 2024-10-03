Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$45.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

TSE KEY traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$43.05. 381,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,209. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$30.08 and a 12 month high of C$43.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.46.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1985409 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

