Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.23.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.36. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.