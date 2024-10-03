Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

