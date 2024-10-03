Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth about $564,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

