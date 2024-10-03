KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/3/2024 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2024 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2024 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/18/2024 – KKR & Co. Inc. is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2024 – KKR & Co. Inc. is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – KKR & Co. Inc. is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2024 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,498. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $109.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after purchasing an additional 996,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,147,000 after purchasing an additional 323,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

