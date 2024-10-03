KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.56. 533,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,069. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

