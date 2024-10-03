KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
KNOP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 41,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,214. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $224.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $74.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
