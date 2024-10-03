Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.90

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 445483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 186.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

