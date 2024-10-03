KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.65

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and traded as high as $29.96. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 9,758 shares.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 39.49%. Equities analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

