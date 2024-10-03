Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.02

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.08. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 17,091 shares traded.
Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.37.
Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.