Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 32.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

