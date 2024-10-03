Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison Sells 16,274 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,089.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.07. 209,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,483. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

