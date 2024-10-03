Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 698,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,357 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

