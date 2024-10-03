Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. 3,427,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,683,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

