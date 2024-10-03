Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $60,575.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $29,972.60.

On Thursday, August 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,433. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $46,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,807,580 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,499 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,198,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 511,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.