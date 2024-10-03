Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.81 and last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 14112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHNGY. Barclays upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kuehne + Nagel International
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.