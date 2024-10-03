Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Hold”

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kuehne + Nagel International
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.