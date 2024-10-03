Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Hold”

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.87. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

