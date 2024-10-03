Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

Kuraray Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

