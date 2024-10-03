Kurt D. Barton Sells 23,532 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $6.22 on Thursday, reaching $291.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,176. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $298.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

