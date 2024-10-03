Kurt D. Barton Sells 23,532 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $6.22 on Thursday, reaching $291.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,176. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $298.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.71.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
