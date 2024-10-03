L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $244.66 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $247.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.13.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LHX

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $6,861,855 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.