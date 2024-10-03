Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

LADR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LADR

Insider Activity at Ladder Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,153.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,571.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,153.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,250. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a current ratio of 76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Ladder Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.