Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.
LADR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a current ratio of 76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.48.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Ladder Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
