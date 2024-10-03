Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €21.66 ($24.07) and traded as high as €22.20 ($24.67). Lagardere shares last traded at €22.15 ($24.61), with a volume of 1,849 shares changing hands.
Lagardere Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.67.
Lagardere Company Profile
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
