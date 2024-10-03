Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

LRCX traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,349,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,592. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,778 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

