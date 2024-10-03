Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $80.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.70.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $504,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lamb Weston by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

