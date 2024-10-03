Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $76.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

LW stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

