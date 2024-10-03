Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $642.50

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 642.50 ($8.59) and traded as high as GBX 654.50 ($8.75). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 638 ($8.53), with a volume of 2,642,738 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.79) to GBX 755 ($10.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 640.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 642.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,483.72, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,302.33%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

