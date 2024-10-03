Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Evercore ISI

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99,461 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 30.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Landstar System by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $5,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

