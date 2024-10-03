Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $116,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133,471 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

