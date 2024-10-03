Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$2.57. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 6,159 shares trading hands.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$127.35 million, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lavras Gold news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$44,500.00. In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 193,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$402,420.06. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,710 and have sold 363,900 shares valued at $752,475. Corporate insiders own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.