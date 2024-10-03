Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Trading Up 24.2%

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 24.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Learning Tree International Stock Up 24.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Learning Tree International Company Profile

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

