Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 405 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average of $182.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

