Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Shares Down 0.4%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Lefteris Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.
About Lefteris Acquisition
Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lefteris Acquisition
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.