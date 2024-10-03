Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Trading Up 1.2%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

