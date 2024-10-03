Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s current price.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,190,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

