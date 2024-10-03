LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,389,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,929,000 after buying an additional 131,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 187,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LGIH. Wedbush upgraded LGI Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

