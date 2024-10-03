Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Trading 27.6% Higher

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) were up 27.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Li Ning Stock Up 27.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

