LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading 0.4% Higher

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13,600.00 and last traded at $13,549.99. 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,500.00.

LICT Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13,892.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14,808.90.

Get LICT alerts:

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $293.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.