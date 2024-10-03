Life Design Station International (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Life Design Station International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSI – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 22,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,310,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Life Design Station International Trading Up 17.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Life Design Station International Company Profile

Life Design Station International, Inc engages in the development and maintenance of internet based platform. Its product allows artists to interface in order to promote, produce, and sell songs and music. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

