Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,132.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $809,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 202,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $99.95 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $112.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

