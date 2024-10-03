LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Trading Up 5.3 %
LITB stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $311.27 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.94.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
