LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $311.27 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.94.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

