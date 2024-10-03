LiqTech International (LIQT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT):
- 10/3/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – LiqTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2024 – LiqTech International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets. They now have a $5.15 price target on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LIQT stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
