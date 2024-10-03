LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIQT. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
LiqTech International Trading Down 2.2 %
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 51.50%.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
