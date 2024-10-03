Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,522,421.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $256,998. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

