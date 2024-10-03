LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 2,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.96.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 277.31%.
Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
