LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 2,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 277.31%.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company's stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Further Reading

