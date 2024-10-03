Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $603.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $611.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

