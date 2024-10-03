Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Down 2.3%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the average daily volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
Logansport Financial Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.31.
Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.
Logansport Financial Dividend Announcement
About Logansport Financial
Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.
