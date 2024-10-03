London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Stock Price Down 15.3%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.62 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.62 ($0.58). Approximately 44,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 15,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.69).
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.61 million, a P/E ratio of 367.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 47.62.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. London Finance & Investment Group’s payout ratio is 714.29%.
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
