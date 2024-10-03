Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBPH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LBPH

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $527,312.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 591,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.