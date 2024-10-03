Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Down 1.4%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.21. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.33.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.36 million, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 33.13.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.